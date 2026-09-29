Rishi Kapoor fell onto his food, Randhir Kapoor picked his head, took parantha: Cyrus Broacha

Rishi Kapoor was known to be a candid, frank celebrity who wasn’t particular about being politically correct or diplomatic. In a recent interview, former film journalist Rajeev Masand, who now works as the COO at Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA), recalled some of his memories of the actor. He said that Rishi had offered him the opportunity to write his biography but Rajeev passed it up because Rishi’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, told him not to. Cyrus Broacha, who was in conversation with Rajeev, also recalled another “rockstar” moment of Rishi Kapoor when the actor passed out while having dinner at a wedding.

Rishi Kapoor declared Saawariya as ‘super flop’ on first day of shoot

Rajeev, in the chat shared on Cyrus Says’ YouTube channel, said that Rishi was “unsparing” to even his own family and had declared that his son Ranbir’s debut film Saawariya would be a flop on the first day of the shoot. “He went on the set of Ranbir’s first film Saawariya and sort of saw how bizarre it was,” Rajeev recalled.

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“He noticed it was blue lighting and asked what time of day it was, Ranbir didn’t know. He saw a bridge and water and also RK Studios sign and a windmill, so he asked where it was supposed to be, Ranbir didn’t know. Then he asked if it was day or night on the set, Ranbir didn’t know that either. He said ‘super flop’ on the first day of the shoot, and he was right,” Rajeev recalled with a laugh. “He called out bulls**t the moment he saw it,” he added.

‘He will drive you nuts’

Rajeev recalled another anecdote where Ranbir warned Rajeev about a possible collaboration with Rishi. The veteran actor was planning to get his biography written, and had asked Rajeev Masand to pen it. “I was very excited about it. He said, ‘You will have to take six months off your job and travel with me and everything’. But Ranbir told me, ‘You are a really big fan, right?’ I said yes and Ranbir said, ‘Don’t do it. If you do it, you will no longer be a fan. He will drive you nuts’,” he recalled.

Rishi’s biography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, was written by Meena Iyer. “Years later, when the book came, he showed it to me. He said, ‘See, you could have done this.’ I said, ‘Your son told me to not do it’.”

Rishi Kapoor’s ‘rockstar’ moment

Cyrus also recalled a “rockstar” moment of Rishi Kapoor during this chat and shared that as a teenager he once saw Rishi and Randhir Kapoor attending a wedding. “They were all sitting together and eating. We went and said hello while they were eating. They were friendly but busy and then suddenly Rishi Kapoor fell into the plate. Like he was done for the day. For us, it was a great moment because we were seeing a real rockstar behave like a rockstar,” he recalled, implying that Rishi had passed out after a few drinks.

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What happened next left quite a deep impression on Cyrus. “Randhir Kapoor picked his head up, took the parantha, put it on his plate and put the head back,” Cyrus recalled.

Rishi passed away in 2020 at 67 after a long battle with cancer.