Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from malaria, said a source.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from malaria, said a source.

The 62-year-old was hospitalised Wednesday at the Lilavati hospital, and he was discharged Thursday night.

“Rishi Kapoor is absolutely fine now and he got discharged last night (Thursday night),” a source close to the family old IANS.

The “Bobby” and “Karz” fame actor, 62, was recently seen in “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Student of the Year”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App