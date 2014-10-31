Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from malaria, said a source.

Published: October 31, 2014
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after suffering from malaria, said a source.

The 62-year-old was hospitalised Wednesday at the Lilavati hospital, and he was discharged Thursday night.

“Rishi Kapoor is absolutely fine now and he got discharged last night (Thursday night),” a source close to the family old IANS.

The “Bobby” and “Karz” fame actor, 62, was recently seen in “Do Dooni Chaar” and “Student of the Year”.

