Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Rishi Kapoor discharged from hospital, back home in Mumbai

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: February 4, 2020 10:53:10 am
Rishi Kapoor said he decided to issue a clarification as "people seem to have assumed a lot different".

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday said he was back home after being discharged from a Delhi hospital.

There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who was in the capital to attend a family function, was admitted to a hospital.

In a series of tweets, Rishi Kapoor said he had caught an infection due to “pollution” while shooting in the city. He also thanked his well-wishers for their concern.

“Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor said he decided to issue a clarification as “people seem to have assumed a lot different”.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

“I was running a slight fever and on investigation, doctors found a patch, which could have lead to pneumonia. It was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” he continued.

Also read | Had an infection, getting it treated: Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation

Last week amid reports of hospitalisation, the actor told PTI he was being treated for an “infection”.

Rishi Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

