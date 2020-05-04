Neetu Kapoor thanks medical staff: They treated my husband like he was their own

Neetu Kapoor expressed gratitude towards the medical staff. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) Neetu Kapoor expressed gratitude towards the medical staff. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor on Monday thanked the doctors and nurses of Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital who stood by her husband Rishi Kapoor’s side during his cancer battle. In a note which she posted on her Instagram handle, Neetu expressed gratitude, along with sharing two photos of the late actor.

Neetu wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.. @rfhospital”

Neetu had on Sunday shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor, and the caption read, “End of our story.”

After a two-year long fight with leukaemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 at the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news.

