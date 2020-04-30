Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan writes, ‘I am destroyed’

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. The actor was on ICU support for a week in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, before breathing his last on April 30.
The Kapoor family in a statement said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”
Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of the actor’s demise to indianexpress.com and said, “He passed away just now.” Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”
Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he went to New York for his treatment. His wife Neetu Kapoor accompanied him, and the two returned to Mumbai in September 2019.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.
Celebrities took to various social media platforms to express their condolences.
Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.
"This is really sad , Rishi ji is no more! RIP #RishiKapoor," shared Yo Yo Honey Singh on Twitter.
"This cannot be true! Rishi sir was my favourite man,and favourite co-star ever! I still remember being nervous around him in Shuddh Desi Romance. He would put me at ease and treat me just like a friend! Will never forget every advice,every joke he told. #RIP #RishiKapoor," shared Parineeti Chopra.
Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "He was my childhood....."
Swara Bhasker shared on Instagram, "Unspeakable grief. Another legend passes away. I had the opportunity of working briefly with Rishi sir in ‘Aurangzeb’ (2013) and what a personality he had!! A great actor, he was as engaging a ranconteur.. Having him on set meant entertainment and engaging conversations were guaranteed. From the boyish charm of Bobby and Amar Akbar Anthony to the grumpy old men of 102 Not Out and Kapoor and Sons- what range!!!! This is the end of an era #RIP #rishikapoor sir! There cannot be another like you!"
Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, "Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said ‘pack-up’. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair."
Shilpa Shetty shared on Twitter, "Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi ji. Your legacy will live on for generations to come.#RishiKapoor"
"This is devastating! Had literally grown up in front of him, like part of my family! Words can’t express my feelings right now, imagine what millions of his fans must be going through! A truely gifted natural cinematic genius! RIP chintu uncle...you will be missed," shared Tusshar Kapoor on Instagram.
Actor Pooja Hegde shared on Twitter, "Just cannot believe what I’m hearing. This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times"
"Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of #RishiKapoor sir passing away. Truly a great actor and an inspiration to millions of his fans and admirers.Thank you for being so humble and patient while working with me on my debut film #Daraar. You will be missed. #RIPRishiKapoor" shared Arbaaz Khan on Twitter.
Director Nikkhil Advani shared on Twitter, "No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy... make me one more drink!” #RishiKapoor #RIP"
Sussanne Khan shared on Instagram, "We have lost the greatest legend of Indian cinema today, my all time favourite hero..Rishi Kapoor thank you for all the smiles and the magic you created for all of us, growing up watching you. YOU will always be that joy in my heart. Rest in peace dear Chintu Uncle, I know your spirit will liven up Heaven."
Veteran actor Hema Malini shared on Twitter, "Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm"
Virat Kohli shared on Twitter, "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace"
Anushka Sharma shared on Twitter, "I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti."
N Chandrababu Naidu shared on Twitter, "Another film legend passes away... Saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise. The film fraternity has lost a gem of an actor who always spoke his mind out. Heartfelt condolences to his family #RishiKapoor"
"Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family," shared Ram Charan on Twitter.
Vicky Kaushal shared on Twitter, "Absolutely shattered and heart broken to wake up to the news of the loss of RishiJi, one of the liveliest persons amongst us. The last time when I met him in NY, he was fighting the battle like a boss, with a smile on his face. This is utterly tragic and incomprehensible. RIP"