Rishi Kapoor dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan writes, ‘I am destroyed’

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. The actor was on ICU support for a week in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, before breathing his last on April 30.

The Kapoor family in a statement said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news of the actor’s demise to indianexpress.com and said, “He passed away just now.” Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which he went to New York for his treatment. His wife Neetu Kapoor accompanied him, and the two returned to Mumbai in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.