Rishi Kapoor caught Karan Johar lying as he travelled to attend Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s secret Italy wedding: ‘Still petrified of him’

Directors Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have had a long working relationship. They have another thing in common, which is actor Rani Mukerji. While Johar has only worked with Rani, Aditya has been married to her for 12 years. In a recent conversation held at the coveted Yash Raj Studios, Rani and Karan discussed her career, their relationship and the invisible man of Bollywood, Rani’s husband, Aditya Chopra.

After talking about her upcoming release, Mardaani 3, Karan wanted to talk about Rani ‘the human’, not Rani ‘the actor’. He started that by talking about Aditya and said, “Now you are married to a myth, and even conjecture about him doesn’t exist. Fortunately, we do know that he does exist. We have had the pleasure of spending time together. I am petrified of him because he carries this paranoia of no image going out. He used to tell me, ‘I am not coming to your house because the press will be there,’ and I used to keep telling him that there is no press.”