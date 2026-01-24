Rishi Kapoor caught Karan Johar lying as he travelled to attend Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s secret Italy wedding: ‘Still petrified of him’

Director Karan Johar tells actor Rani Mukerji about how he is still afraid of her husband Aditya Chopra.

google-preferred-btn
Karan Johar and Aditya ChopraKaran Johar recalls Aditya Chopra's wedding to Rani Mukherjee. (Photo: Express Archive)

Directors Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra have had a long working relationship. They have another thing in common, which is actor Rani Mukerji. While Johar has only worked with Rani, Aditya has been married to her for 12 years. In a recent conversation held at the coveted Yash Raj Studios, Rani and Karan discussed her career, their relationship and the invisible man of Bollywood, Rani’s husband, Aditya Chopra.

After talking about her upcoming release, Mardaani 3, Karan wanted to talk about Rani ‘the human’, not Rani ‘the actor’. He started that by talking about Aditya and said, “Now you are married to a myth, and even conjecture about him doesn’t exist. Fortunately, we do know that he does exist. We have had the pleasure of spending time together. I am petrified of him because he carries this paranoia of no image going out. He used to tell me, ‘I am not coming to your house because the press will be there,’ and I used to keep telling him that there is no press.”

ALSO READ: ‘My Bollywood career was an accident’: Rani Mukerji says she joined films to help family ‘make ends meet’

Recalling Rani’s wedding to Aditya, Karan said, “I remember when you both got married, and I was one of the 18 people invited. He turned to me and told me, ‘If the wedding information leaks, it will only be because of you. Because others don’t know anyone else, and you’re the only access to the outside world. Remember, if any trickle of information leaks, it will be your fault.’ I will never forget how stressed I was because 2 States was releasing, and everyone thought I was being insensitive to the film by leaving on the release day.”

However, Karan’s transit to Italy, where the wedding was held, wasn’t all that smooth, as he ended up bumping into legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. He said, “I told everyone that I am just going to Manchester. I was lying through my teeth to everyone, and the first person I bumped into was Chintoo uncle (Rishi) in the airport lounge. He asked me, ‘Kaha jaa raha hai (Where are you going?)’ “I told him about my plans, and he asked me so many questions, and someone came and told me that my flight to Italy was ready. He caught me and asked me why I was lying, and I was so stressed.”

Karan admitted that Aditya still makes him nervous and that he often thinks that the only reason why he is calling is to fire him. “Even now when he calls me and says my full name, I know that I am going to get fired. He only does that when he wants to reprimand me. I am 53, and I am still petrified of him. If I am reprimanded by anyone, it’s your husband, and I had to speak about him,” said Karan.

For the unversed, Aditya Chopra is the owner and chairman of Yash Raj Studios, which was set up by his father, Yash Chopra, in 1970. He took over the reins in 2012, the same year he lost his father.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Mouni Roy alleges harassment at Haryana wedding, says elderly men put hands on her waist
Mouni Roy
Shark Tank India judge failed 5 times before building Rs 700-cr net worth at 40
Aman Gupta
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
kathua encounter
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
Palash Muchhal
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
Ambrish
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Carney
Carney’s manifesto for our times
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
badshah loves his greubel
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Tata Steel Chess: 2nd defeat in row for Gukesh; Praggnanandhaa’s winless streak continues
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju reacts after resigning against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. (Screengrabs via Chessbase India)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement