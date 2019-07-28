Rishi Kapoor: I have never stayed away from the camera for such a long time

It has been over nine months since Rishi Kapoor moved to New York City for cancer treatment. The actor hopes to come back to India by the end of August this year.

“I am hoping to come back by the end of August. I have seen all four seasons of this city (New York). I came here in September last year, which was autumn. I went through winter, spring and now, it is summer,” Rishi told Bombay Times in an interview.

Rishi said, during his stay in New York, many filmmakers approached Ranbir Kapoor with offers for him but due to his condition, he could not take up the films.

“Most people are calling my son to ask him if I could work in their films, but right now, I can’t commit to anything as I don’t know when I am coming back. I want to do films at leisure. Not that anything is wrong with me or anything has changed. I am the same person, I have the same vigour. It is just that I need to come back and first get into the groove. I have been out of touch with films for a long time,” Rishi stated.

“I will definitely do the two films that I have committed to. One, that I left off in Delhi and the other is a remake of a huge Bengali hit film. It’s a challenging role. The makers had come to see me here. I haven’t said yes to anyone else yet. Once I get to know my plans and I get back to Mumbai, I want to relax for some days,” Rishi continued.

He recalled the only year he took a break from being on the camera was 1999 when he directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai.

“Maybe, I have forgotten acting! I have never stayed away from the camera for such a long time in my life. This has never happened in the last 45 years, except for the time that I directed Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), which was also shot in New York. That was the year when I did not face the camera. The coincidence is eerie. It felt like deja vu. After giving a year to that film, I immediately did character roles in films like Raju Chacha (2000) and Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi (2001),” Rishi said.

Having said that, the actor is keen to be on the camera as soon as possible; “I can’t wait to face the camera again, I hope I haven’t lost my touch. I hope I am still an actor. I will be coming back to India after a year of not working in films.”