Rishi Kapoor to return to India soon

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor will soon be returning to India to celebrate his 67th birthday, according to a report by the Mumbai Mirror. It has been nearly a year since Kapoor checked into a New York treatment centre for cancer.

“Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back,” Kapoor said.

A source also informed that he is currently enjoying his stay in the city and is also following the World Cup series as he is quite the cricket fan.

“He is 100% cancer-free, and under the doctors’ observation for the time being. He is staying at a private apartment and enjoying life in the Big Apple,” Mumbai Mirror quoted the source as saying.

On May 1, the actor’s friend and filmmaker Rahul Rawail had announced that the actor was cancer-free.

His brother Randhir Kapoor told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to first complete his treatment before he can return home.”

Since he has been stationed in New York, Kapoor has been greeted by a number of celebrity visitors, including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Alia Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani among others.