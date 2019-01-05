Randhir Kapoor opens up about Rishi Kapoor’s cancer rumours after Neetu Kapoor’s cryptic post

Speculations around Rishi Kapoor’s health have been doing the rounds ever since the actor took off to New York. While the Kapoors have kept mum about his condition, there have been rumours that the Mulk actor is getting treated for cancer. But, brother Randhir Kapoor has quashed the reports. Once again he has made it clear that his younger brother doesn’t have cancer.

It so happened that Neetu Singh, on New Year shared a photo of Rishi dining with her and their children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. In the caption of the photo she mentioned, “Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign.” Her words once again made many speculate about the health of 66-year-old Kapoor. The full caption read, “Happy 2019 🎈 no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

When Hindustan Times contacted Randhir who earlier denied the reports of Rishi suffering from cancer, he said, “I don’t know much about it but this much I can tell you that [Rishi] is doing well, that’s all.”

He added, “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk where he co-starred with Taapsee Pannu. Later, he tweeted about taking a break from work. He wrote, “I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment.”