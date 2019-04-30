Rishi Kapoor is cancer free, reveals filmmaker Rahul Rawail

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is seeking medical treatment in the US, has been cured of his ailment. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail on Tuesday confirmed that the actor is “CANCER FREE!!!!”

Advertising

Putting an end to speculation about Kapoor’s health condition, Rawail took to his Facebook account and posted a photo with the 66-year-old actor. Along with the photo, he wrote, “RISHI KAPOOR (CHINTU) is CANCER FREE!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Rahul Rawail has directed films like Love Story (1981), Betaab (1983), Arjun (1985), Dacait (1987) and Anjaam (1994) among others.

The Mulk actor left his fans in shock in September last year as he tweeted, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Advertising

After his this tweet, rumours of him suffering from cancer made the rounds. But, the Kapoor family refuted them. However, in her New Year post, Neetu Kapoor, who had accompanied husband Rishi Kapoor to the US, wrote, “Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign.” Her words once again made many speculate about the health of Kapoor.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor said, “Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing well is evident from the photos that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has even stepped out to enjoy a good meal with everyone. He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now.”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor updated fans about his father’s health. Speaking at an award function, he said, “He’s (Rishi Kapoor) doing very well, and he will be back very soon. He is missing the movies and working in films. I really hope that with all your wishes and prayers he comes back very soon.”

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk.