‘Rishi Kapoor blasted me, I started crying’: Child actor recalls how Nana Patekar helped him

Marathi actor Pushkar Jog worked in the 1995 film Hum Dono at the age of 7, alongside late actor Rishi Kapoor. However, one of the shoot days of the movie turned out to be a bitter experience for Jog, as a child artist. In a recent interview, the actor recalled being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, after which veteran actor Nana Patekar blasted at him for snapping at a child on set.

During a candid interaction with Galatta India, Pushkar Jog shared, “Yes, Rishi Kapoor sir had scolded me at that time. I was just a 7-year-old kid. I didn’t know anything. I was seeing a Hindi film set for the first time, with 100-150 people. Nana Patekar sir gave that film to me, without auditioning. He just said, ‘Mera Pune ka bacha hai, vo karega yeh role (He is my child from Pune, he will only do this role)’.”

Recalling how everyone on the set was scared of Rishi Kapoor, he said, “I came for the shoot and my first day there, I remember Rishi Kapoor sir, very reserved, not talking much, and he had an aura. Everybody was scared of him. He was very blunt. I was also scared, because he looked very firm and scary.”

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The actor further revealed that the incident happened when they were shooting a song and he accidentally dropped flower petals on Rishi’s head during a rehearsal shot. “We were shooting a song with Rishi sir, choreographer Farah Khan, and Pooja Bhatt. Farah was very kind as usual. She told me beforehand to do well, otherwise Rishi sir might feel angry. I told her that I will do it.”

The sequence was that Jog works in a garage, where Rishi and Pooja arrive in their new car. Mistakenly, the actor showered all the flower petals that were given to him on the late star’s head. “I don’t know what pissed him, but after the cut, he just snapped at me. I started crying there only. He said, ‘Who have you got on the set? Who is this? Atleast teach him something before bringing here’,” Jog recalled.

When he started crying, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan consoled him and took him to the van. “My mother was also on the set, she was scared. He used to get angry frequently, but I don’t know why. I told this to Nana sir, because I was close to him. He heard everything and said that he will do something,” he recalled.

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The next day, Nana Patekar wasn’t shooting, but he came to the set to rebuke Kapoor. “He blasted Rishi Kapoor sir, he gave it back to him. He said, ‘Whoever you are, don’t you know how to treat a child? He is a 7-year-old kid, how would he know about take and rehearsal. Why would you shout at him?’ But, he had that kindness and audacity to say that in front of Rishi Kapoor sir. God bless his soul, but I have this unpleasant memory with him. We all still love him and respect him,” Jog shared.

About Hum Dono

The 1995 film Hum Dono featured Rishi Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Pooja Bhatt, Alok Nath, and Mohan Joshi. The action-thriller narrated the story of two half-brothers who were forced to join hands for their inheritance while handling murder attempts by their greedy relatives. Directed by Shafi Inamdar, the movie was produced by Ravi Malhotra, Tinu Pandey, and Shabuddin Choudhary under the banner of R.M. Films.