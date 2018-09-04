Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: Rare photos of the Mulk actor

Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: The actor turns 66 today. Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor: The actor turns 66 today.

Rishi Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday today. The actor, who belongs to the first family of Bollywood, received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. Kapoor’s first lead role as an adult was opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 film Bobby, which got him the Filmfare Best Actor award.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Rishi has delivered hits like Rafoo Chakkar, Khel Khel Mein, Chandni, Ajooba, Damini, Prem Granth, Hum Kisise Kam Naheen, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naya Daur, Karz, Prem Rog, Naseeb Apna Apna, Raju Chacha, Hum Tum, Pyaar Mein Twist, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk.

Rishi Kapoor married his 15-time co-star Neetu Singh and the couple have two children – actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. On her father’s birthday, Riddhima shared a picture collage and wrote, “Happiest bday to my Papa ❤️ #loveyouendlessly❤️.” She shared another click and wrote, “#mydaddymyhero Happy birthday Papa 💕 #throwbacktime.”

Check out the photos shared by Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani:

Here are some photos of Rishi Kapoor from the Express Archive:

We wish the actor a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd