Rishi Kapoor strolls around New York with Anupam Kher

Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher in New York.

Actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday evening posted a video on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen taking a walk on New York streets with his co-star and close friend Anupam Kher. Rishi shared the video with a caption that read, “New York, Manhattan. “Kher-Free” or is it “Care-Free” on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon.”

Anupam too shared the video on his social media accounts with a small note for Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, “Dearest #RishiKapoor!! It was so wonderful to meet you & spend some time with you on the streets of Manhattan. You are such a great & entertaining conversationalist. Loved talking to you about India, New York, magic of movies & importance of a ‘pause’ in life. Bahut Achcha laga aapse milke.”

Earlier, Rishi had informed his fans that he is “taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment.” He added, “I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.”

New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

Some reports claimed that Rishi has been diagnosed with cancer and that is why he could not make it to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral.

Quashing the rumours, in an interview to Etimes, Randhir said, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he’s suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It’s not fair to speculate things just like that.”

