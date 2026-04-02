Rishi Kapoor was always ‘irritated’ with son Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana actor used to ‘laugh’, says Viveck Vaswani: ‘He was used to it’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about his complex relationship with late dad, actor Rishi Kapoor. The father-son duo went through a phase where they could not see eye to eye. Now, in a recent interview, actor-writer Viveck Vaswani opened up about Ranbir and Rishi’s personal relationship. He revealed that the late actor was usually irritated with his son.

During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, he opened up about Rishi Kapoor’s “moody” behaviour and shared, “He was born like that, he was moody. Once you accept that he is moody, you can get along with him perfectly. But, with the good people, he was very good. Be was excellent with me. He was fond of most people. He was very fond of Vinod Khanna.”