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Rishi Kapoor was always ‘irritated’ with son Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana actor used to ‘laugh’, says Viveck Vaswani: ‘He was used to it’
Actor-writer Viveck Vaswani recently revealed that late actor Rishi Kapoor was 'moody' and was usually 'irritated' with his son Ranbir Kapoor.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been vocal about his complex relationship with late dad, actor Rishi Kapoor. The father-son duo went through a phase where they could not see eye to eye. Now, in a recent interview, actor-writer Viveck Vaswani opened up about Ranbir and Rishi’s personal relationship. He revealed that the late actor was usually irritated with his son.
During a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, he opened up about Rishi Kapoor’s “moody” behaviour and shared, “He was born like that, he was moody. Once you accept that he is moody, you can get along with him perfectly. But, with the good people, he was very good. Be was excellent with me. He was fond of most people. He was very fond of Vinod Khanna.”
He further added, “He was continuously aggravated with Ranbir. He felt that because he is his son, he had to be aggravated with him. Never angry, only aggravated, very irritated. He was like that with everybody.” When asked if Ranbir ever got upset with the way Rishi spoke to him, he replied, “No, no. He was used to it since he was born. He used to laugh. He used to say, ‘See, he is going to shout at me again. Just let me stand here’.”
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Earlier, in a video shared by the YouTube channel of PNG Jewels, the Animal actor had opened up about how his approach towards fatherhood differed from his father Rishi’s parenting style. “My father’s relationship with me had a little bit of distance; it was not like a friendship, because that’s how that generation was; there was a glass wall. But now, differently with my child, I want to break that glass wall. I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants,” he expressed.
Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia.
Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic, Ramayana. The first glimpse of the actor’s character Lord Rama was revealed by the makers on Thursday. The film is set to hit the theatres in Diwali, this year.
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