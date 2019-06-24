Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt visit Rishi Kapoor in New York

Veteran star Rishi Kapoor is planning to return to India soon. Ahead of his anticipated return, wife and actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos which features the couple’s son Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and a few members of the Kapoor clan.

Neetu Kapoor shared the photos with the caption, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.”

By the looks of it, the celebrities had gathered at Rishi Kapoor’s current residence in New York. It has almost been a year since Rishi checked into a New York hospital for cancer treatment.

While Rishi is now cancer-free, a date for his eventual return to India is yet to be revealed. It is being said that the Bollywood star might make a final return to India on his 67th birthday.

“Yes, I am trying to return by August end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back,” Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.

His brother Randhir Kapoor had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to first complete his treatment before he can return home.”