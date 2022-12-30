Rishabh Pant accident: Urvashi Rautela writes ‘praying’, netizens respond

Hours after Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee on Friday morning and suffered injuries, actor Urvashi Rautela has posted that she is ‘praying’. Urvashi joined people from all walks of life to pray for the quick recovery of the cricketer. However, she didn’t mention Rishabh or his accident.

Rishabh’s car caught fire after crashing into a road divider, and the cricketer was rushed to a private hospital nearby, and later taken to Dehradun. While initial reports said that Pant was critical, he is now said to be out of danger. He has reportedly suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle, police sources said.

See Urvashi Rautela’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Many people sent ‘get well soon’ wishes to the cricketer on Urvashi’s post.

The cricketer and the actor have been caught in a controversy of sorts ever since Urvashi mentioned in an interview that a certain ‘RP’ waited for hours to meet her in a hotel lobby in 2018. While she refused to reveal the person’s identity, Rishabh had now responded to the claim in a now-deleted post. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai,” he wrote on Instagram.

Amid claims and counter-claims, Urvashi faced a lot of trolling after she was in Australia at the same time that Team India was playing there. Addressing the trolling, she had said recently in an interview to Hindustan Times, “We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons.”