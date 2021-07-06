‘RIP my Raji’: Mandira Bedi bids goodbye to husband Raj Kaushal in emotional post

Actor Mandira Bedi took to social media to bid a final goodbye to husband Raj Kaushal days after his death. Raj passed away at the age of 49 last week after suffering a heart attack.

Mandira took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of her along with Raj and wrote, “Rip, my Raji,” along with a broken heart emoticon.

Earlier, Mandira had posted a string of pictures with Raj from their happy days together on Instagram, with a broken heart emoticon.

On July 3, Mandira held a prayer meet at her residence in the city. Many of the couple’s friends like Ashish Chaudhary, Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon and others have visited their house in Bandra, Mumbai to pay their condolences.

Raj Kaushal was an ad filmmaker who also directed and produced feature films, including Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children, 10-year-old son Vir and 4-year-old daughter Tara, whom they adopted in 2020.