Rinku Singh got ‘scolded’ by fiancee Priya Saroj for arriving four hours late to their date: ‘He came in shorts’
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj recently opened up about their relationship. The couple is set to get married in June, this year.
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who got engaged last year, are set to tie the knot soon. In a recent interview, Rinku and Priya opened up about their relationship.
During a chat with Manyavar and Mohey, Rinku said it was love at first sight for him. When Priya was asked whether she had stalked Rinku on Instagram, she denied it, explaining that she had followed his page in the hope of seeking the cricketer’s help to promote her sister’s handle and had liked one of his posts. Rinku quickly corrected her, saying, “Not once, but twice.” Priya laughed and conceded, “Yes, twice — but he sent the first message saying ‘Hi’.”
The couple then revealed that their first date took place at a mall, where Rinku Singh turned up in casual shorts while Priya Saroj wore a long dress. The cricketer arrived four hours late, prompting her to scold him.
They also shared that although he had proposed, Priya’s father, Toofani Saroj, initially rejected their relationship. “It took us three years to convince him,” she said.
During that time, both Rinku and Priya focused entirely on their professional goals, securing a place in Team India and pursuing a career in the judiciary, respectively. They had earmarked 2023 as the year to finally settle down. The couple rarely found time for each other, meeting just once every four to five months, often in the presence of their families.
Priya revealed that in 2022, her father was on the verge of arranging her marriage to an IAS officer. However, she convinced him to reconsider. Her brother even called Rinku to seek assurance that he intended to marry her.
Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj got engaged in June 2025 and will tie the knot in June 2026 in Kashi.
