Rinku Singh got ‘scolded’ by fiancee Priya Saroj for arriving four hours late to their date: ‘He came in shorts’

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who got engaged last year, are set to tie the knot soon. In a recent interview, Rinku and Priya opened up about their relationship.

During a chat with Manyavar and Mohey, Rinku said it was love at first sight for him. When Priya was asked whether she had stalked Rinku on Instagram, she denied it, explaining that she had followed his page in the hope of seeking the cricketer’s help to promote her sister’s handle and had liked one of his posts. Rinku quickly corrected her, saying, “Not once, but twice.” Priya laughed and conceded, “Yes, twice — but he sent the first message saying ‘Hi’.”