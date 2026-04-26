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Rihanna attends intimate luncheon with Ambanis; performs aarti, dances with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant. Watch
Singer-businesswoman Rihanna recently attended an intimate luncheon with the Ambanis at their residence Antilia.
Ever since global icon Rihanna landed in India, social media has been abuzz. The singer-entrepreneur, brought to the country by Reliance Retail for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, has been making appearances across Mumbai. Recently, she attended an intimate luncheon hosted by the Ambani family at their residence Antilia.
Several videos and photos from the private luncheon have surfaced online. In one clip, Rihanna is seen being welcomed at the Antilia by Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, and Anant Ambani.
The video then shows Rihanna offering prayers at the family’s temple inside the residence. Towards the end, she joins the hosts in a celebratory dance as flower petals are showered over the gathering.
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PHOTO | Rihanna and her guests visited the Ambani family at their home for an intimate lunch; Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika and Anant Ambani welcomed Rihanna for an afternoon immersed in Indian dance, culture and art; Reliance Retail has brought Rihanna to India to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/MbQw6w3aw1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2026
VIDEO | Rihanna and her guests visited the Ambani family at their home for an intimate lunch; Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika and Anant Ambani welcomed Rihanna for an afternoon immersed in Indian dance, culture and art; Reliance Retail has brought Rihanna to India to celebrate… pic.twitter.com/9zmmp2SoN1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2026
On Saturday evening, Rihanna hosted a grand Fenty Beauty after-party in Mumbai. The event drew the city’s elite, including fashion designers, beauty creators, business figures, and film personalities. Several clips featuring Orry, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra quickly went viral on social media.
Isha Ambani was also spotted walking hand-in-hand with Rihanna at the event.
The pop star’s brand will be available in India through Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira, as well as global retailer Sephora.
For the unversed, Rihanna made her India debut in 2024 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. She performed her hit tracks, like “We Found Love”, “Work”, “Rude Boy”, “Bitch Better Have My Money” and “Umbrella.” In the middle of the performance, she thanked the Ambani family and said, “I am here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. Bless your union. Wishing you all the best. Congratulations.”
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