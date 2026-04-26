Rihanna attends intimate luncheon with Ambanis; performs aarti, dances with Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant. Watch

Ever since global icon Rihanna landed in India, social media has been abuzz. The singer-entrepreneur, brought to the country by Reliance Retail for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, has been making appearances across Mumbai. Recently, she attended an intimate luncheon hosted by the Ambani family at their residence Antilia.

Several videos and photos from the private luncheon have surfaced online. In one clip, Rihanna is seen being welcomed at the Antilia by Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

The video then shows Rihanna offering prayers at the family’s temple inside the residence. Towards the end, she joins the hosts in a celebratory dance as flower petals are showered over the gathering.