Rifleman: Sushant Singh Rajput all set to play a soldier

On the occasion of Army Day, Sushant Singh Rajput announced his next project. The actor is all set to play a soldier in the upcoming film titled Rifleman. The actor shared a teaser poster on his Instagram and Twitter account. Along with the post, he wrote, “An advancing enemy. A border to protect. One Braveheart.#RIFLEMAN 🇮🇳 On the occasion of Army Day, excited to announce my next film.”

The film will be produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment.

Sushant Singh Rajput is fresh out of the success of Kedarnath. Talking about the film’s success, Sushant said: “I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor’s work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.”

While more details on Rifleman are awaited, Sushant is busy with multiple projects. The actor is prepping up for Tarun Mansukhani directorial Drive, produced by Karan Johar. The film will see Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez sharing screen space for the first time.

He will also be seen in Abhishek Choubey’s Sonchiriya, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and others.

The actor also has Kizie Aur Manny and Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichore in his kitty.