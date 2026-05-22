Ridhi Dogra shares note amid Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar deaths: ‘Stop romanticising marriage’

The recent dowry death cases of Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar have reignited conversations around marriage and modern relationships. Joining the debate, actor Ridhi Dogra recently shared a strongly worded note on social media, urging young people to “stop romanticising marriage.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ridhi shared a note which read, “It’s a changing world. Over the past few years a lot of heart wrenching incidents have happened to boys and girls after marriage.. And no one is guiding us to understand the change in social and psychological conditions. So it’s upon us to tell each other.”

Urging young girls and boys” to “please stop romanticising marriage”, the actor continued, “The age of your parents and the world they grew up in has expired. Marriage is not the same. Boys should know that girls will Not do what you ask them to blindly. Because laws etc has empowered them.”