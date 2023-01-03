Ridhi Dogra says she can’t play ‘glamour prop’ and give people chance ‘to ogle at me’: ‘Will be a nuisance on sets where I’m needed to be that’

After more than a decade in the industry, featuring in varied roles and experimenting across formats, actor Ridhi Dogra’s belief in the kind of work she doesn’t want to do has only been strengthened. There is a line that the actor says she won’t cross, and it is that of creative choices which ride on objectification of women.

Ridhi, a widely successful name on TV, made a switch to OTT with works like the acclaimed Voot series Asur and The Married Woman. She is currently seen on the second season of TVF’s Pitchers and will also be seen making her film debut with her upcoming Lakadbaggha.

But the actor tells indianexpress.com, that her professional growth is not coming at a cost of her ethics, which dictate her to be mindful of the kind of women she plays on screen.

“The one thing that I’m understanding quite clearly about me… What I’m completely against is any sort of repression and objectification. I’m not interested in that, not interested in showing you my perfect body unless the characters demand it. Unless it’s a nautch girl whose life we are following, like a Chameli or a Chandni bar.

“I don’t want to do item songs or music videos where I’m in skimpy clothes unless there’s a story to it. Because it’s not me as a person, as a girl, I’ll find it hypocritical if I do it because I can’t handle women being ogled at, can’t handle repression of women. I can’t be in a music video where I give 20 million people a chance to ogle at me,” Ridhi says.

The actor insists she doesn’t judge those who choose to do it. They may have their reasons to feature in content she doesn’t align with, Ridhi says, but that doesn’t tempt her to take the plunge herself. “Some people like to dress up, some like to dance. I love dancing and dressing up, but I’ve had this problem with item songs. I’ve an aversion to them, even watching them as much as they are great and songs are lovely and everyone looks beautiful. But I can’t be a glamour prop, I’ll be too much of a nuisance on sets because I’ll ask so many intelligent questions. People are happier not having me on a set like that because I’ll question everything.”

The actor says her learnings were cemented right from her early TV days, where she worked with “intelligent people”, who she could have meaningful conversations with. In 2023, Ridhi hopes to continue to collaborate with people, “who will invest their time and energy in.”

“But if I’m creating nuisance for you, if you’ve decided this is what you want to do and I’m coming and intellectualising something then it’s better I’m not a part of that. I don’t want to come in anyone’s way of wanting to do anything. If you ask me, ‘Would you do a music video where you’ve to wear less clothes?’

“I would, if there’s something to it. Otherwise, I’ll try my best to cover up. I’ll show however much I want to show not for the sake of you wanting it like that,” she added.

Ridhi credits her evolution–as a person and as an actor– to her always being “fluid”. There is no stagnancy because she doesn’t like to dwell on situations which refuse to challenge her.

“I’m someone who gets bored easily. From school, college, when I was working in a TV channel to everything I do, I’ve to be pushed, I’ve to find something in it that challenges me. I did TV till the time I was challenged, when it stopped, I went to the other medium. I don’t have fixed dreams or goals. As an actor, I can afford to be fluid, to do what I want in the medium that I have.

“When I had stopped doing TV, I was writing, learning the craft of storytelling, dialogue writing, scrip writing with a director. I also did a course in experiential therapy. I became an actor because I’m an observant person and my choices have shown me who I am. In your 20s, you’re just going about life, doing the things coming your way, but as you grow older you realise more and more who you are,” she concludes.