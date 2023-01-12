scorecardresearch
‘Like playing characters that don’t just serve the hero,’ says Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra, who will next be seen in Lakadbaggha, opened up about the kind of characters she would like to play in films.

Ridhi DograRidhi Dogra will next be seen in Lakadbaggha. (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)

Actor Ridhi Dogra says she never wanted to work in films since there is a certain kind of portrayal of women on screen which gets amplified. But it was the originality of both her role and the story of Lakadbaggha (Hyena) that made her take up the movie, her feature film debut.

The 38-year-old actor, popular for TV shows such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and web series The Married Woman, plays a cop named Akshara D’Souza in the upcoming movie.

“I like playing characters that do something in the story and not just serve the hero or say ‘Oh! What should we do now? What will happen now? Help me think! I don’t have a brain.’ I made a note in my head long ago that I can’t do that. That’s why I’d never actually thought of doing films.

“There are all kinds of female characters in all kinds of films, but the ones who get really popular are a certain type. That’s why I never wanted to do films and was happy being the king of wherever I was. Be it television where I was carrying the show on my shoulders, or OTT where I got to play parts, ‘The Married Woman’ being one,” Dogra told PTI in an interview here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Lakadbaggha is an action vigilante film revolving around Arjun, played by Anshuman Jha, a martial arts master who moonlights as a saviour of animals. How he gets mixed up with illegal animal traders after he saves a hyena from poachers forms the plot of the story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

The film, inspired by real events, is directed by Victor Mukherjee and penned by Alok Sharma. It also features Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja. The message of giving voice to the “voiceless”, the animals, was another factor that attracted her to the story.

“To me, that was a very important message. As a person, I do talk about it often and wherever I can. Social media is the place for it. I feel like when Anshuman told me about it I said I would love to be a part of something like this. The story is very unique and original. I would like to watch the film as an audience, so I’m in it,” she said.

After watching global content during the pandemic-induced lockdown in the last two-three years, Dogra said the audiences have developed a taste for new “good” stories.

“I think the originality of the story was a major factor. We have all sat inside our houses these last two years and we have seen a lot of content. So people are open to all kinds of storytelling and good stories being told with good intent and this is that,” she added. Lakadbaggha is slated to be released in theatres on Friday.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:28 IST
