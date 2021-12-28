Riddhima Kapoor’s father-in-law Shrawan Sahni passes away

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s father-in-law Shrawan Sahni passed away on Monday. Riddhima shared a photo post of him on her Instagram handle along with an emotional tribute, which read, “We will miss you,” paired with a broken-hearted emoji. Shrawan Sahni was the father of Bharat Sahni, Riddhima’s husband.

Alia Bhatt’s mother and actor Soni Razdan paid condolence in the comments section as she wrote, “Deepest condolences and love,” along with folded hands emojis. Others like Dia Mirza, Sophie Choudry, Ameesha Patel, Aditi Govitikar and Ujjwala Raut also expressed their support via social media.

Riddhima’s partner Bharat Sahni had earlier shared details about his father’s passing on his Instagram handle. Sharing a card with information about the funeral prayer and cremation, Bharat had captioned the post, “Will always miss you dad.”

Bharat Sahni is the owner of a textile export company based in Noida, called Wearwell India Private Limited. Bharat and Riddhima had tied the knot in 2006, and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Samara Sahni, in 2011.

Last year, Riddhima Kapoor had lost her father and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor to cancer. The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, a day after Irrfan Khan had passed away. At the time, Riddhima had shared a loving post in her father’s memory as she had written, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever.”