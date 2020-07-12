Riddhima Kapoor says Ranbir and Neetu are well, asks people to ‘stop spreading rumours’

Riddhima Kapoor clarified that both Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor are healthy (Photo: Instagram/riddhimakapoor). Riddhima Kapoor clarified that both Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor are healthy (Photo: Instagram/riddhimakapoor).

After actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan shared that they have coronavirus, rumour mills were abuzz that Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the rumours which Riddhima Kapoor Sahni debunked, Amitabh and his grandson Agastya Nanda had attended a birthday party hosted by Riddhima.

A screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor’s post on Instagram. A screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor’s post on Instagram.

Saying that there is no truth to such reports, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima took to her Instagram page and wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit. We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.”

Both Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had shared on Saturday night that they had contracted COVID-19.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday evening. The father-son duo have mild symptoms of coronavirus and are currently in a stable condition, an official revealed to indianexpress.com. As of now, other family members have tested negative in rapid antigen tests. The results of the RT-PCR tests are awaited.

