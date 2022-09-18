scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walks the ramp for high fashion brand at the London Fashion Week, see photos and videos

Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others from the industry cheered for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she hit the ramp at the London Fashion Week.

Riddhima kapoor, Neetu KapoorRiddhima Kapoor Sahni walked the ramp at London Fahion Week. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked the ramp at London Fashion Week for UK-based fashion brand Helen Anthony. Riddhima has treated her fans to different ensembles donned by her which she accessorized with her own statement jewellery. 

Talking to News18, Riddhima shared her experience and said, “The whole experience felt surreal, it felt amazing, I can’t believe it is all over. It was quite an experience, and it was just amazing with a capital A.”

Her family and friends from the industry were all excited for Riddhima’s ramp walk as they took to the comment section and cheered for her.  Neetu took to her Instagram stories and gave a shout out to Riddhima. Manish Malhotra, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt among others made it to the comment section too. 

For the opening look, Riddhima was seen in a white three-piece suit where she was sporting a waistcoat, trousers and a trench coat and accessorized it with a solitaire string necklace. 

Riddhima was seen in a ruby red sequin jacket and uncut diamond necklace for her second look when she walked the ramp with a little girl. Talking about the girl she walked the ramp with, Riddhima said, “ The kid was Helen, she is Anthony’s daughter and since we were wearing matching outfits, I brought her out on the ramp.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:02:57 pm
Next Story

School asks about academic expectations from child, sassy mom replies, ‘lol who cares he’s 4’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s 20-year-old son, Aarav
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement