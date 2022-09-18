Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walks the ramp for high fashion brand at the London Fashion Week, see photos and videos

Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked the ramp at London Fashion Week for UK-based fashion brand Helen Anthony. Riddhima has treated her fans to different ensembles donned by her which she accessorized with her own statement jewellery.

Talking to News18, Riddhima shared her experience and said, “The whole experience felt surreal, it felt amazing, I can’t believe it is all over. It was quite an experience, and it was just amazing with a capital A.”

Her family and friends from the industry were all excited for Riddhima’s ramp walk as they took to the comment section and cheered for her. Neetu took to her Instagram stories and gave a shout out to Riddhima. Manish Malhotra, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt among others made it to the comment section too.

For the opening look, Riddhima was seen in a white three-piece suit where she was sporting a waistcoat, trousers and a trench coat and accessorized it with a solitaire string necklace.

Riddhima was seen in a ruby red sequin jacket and uncut diamond necklace for her second look when she walked the ramp with a little girl. Talking about the girl she walked the ramp with, Riddhima said, “ The kid was Helen, she is Anthony’s daughter and since we were wearing matching outfits, I brought her out on the ramp.”