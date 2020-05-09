Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares photos remembering father Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor daughter Riddhima Kapoor remembered her late father. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rishi Kapoor daughter Riddhima Kapoor remembered her late father. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a few photos on her Instagram stories remembering her late father Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima shared a picture of herself with her brother Ranbir Kapoor, and mother Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Got your back ma.” She also shared a picture of herself and Rishi Kapoor with her daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima Kapoor shared this selfie featuring her with mother Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor shared this selfie featuring her with mother Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor, her daughter and Rishi Kapoor posed for a photo. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima Kapoor, her daughter and Rishi Kapoor posed for a photo. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

She later shared a family photo that also features Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Riddhima shared a happy picture of late Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) Riddhima shared a happy picture of late Rishi Kapoor. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima shared another photo featuring her parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

A happy picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram) A happy picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor, who is based in Delhi, could not attend her father Rishi Kapoor’s funeral on April 30 due to the nationwide lockdown. She later drove down to Mumbai to be with her family.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after battling with leukemia.

