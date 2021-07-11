Neetu Kapoor will treat Ranbir’s wife ‘like a queen and spoil her rotten’: Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is sure that mom Neetu Kapoor would make for a ‘chilled out’ mother-in-law and would pamper Ranbir Kapoor’s wife.

Ranbir, who is in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt, had earlier said that the couple would have married, had the pandemic not hit their lives. The two have been dating since 2018, and are often spotted at each other’s family functions and get-togethers.

In an interview to Yahoo Lifestyle, Riddhima said that Neetu would treat her daughter-in-law ‘like a queen’. She said, “Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

Riddhima added, “She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen.”

Neetu shares a close bond with Alia. On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Alia had shared a photo with her and penned a warm caption, “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54.” Riddhima shared a selfie from the evening that featured Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor. “Me & mine! Happiest bday Ma! We love you so much,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of films lined up, including her debut production venture, Darlings. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, she also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, along with Karan Johar’s Takht.