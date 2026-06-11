Riddhima Kapoor recalls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s feedback after her debut: ‘Be yourself’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her acting debut last month with the dramedy Daadi Ki Shaadi. The film also marked the return of her mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who appeared on screen after a four-year gap. Now, Riddhima has opened up about stepping into acting and revealed that she received valuable advice from her family, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and her mother.

‘Got acting tips from Ranbir-Alia’

In a conversation with ANI, she shared, “I got tips from my mother, from my brother, from Alia, they said be yourself, don’t overact, don’t underplay, just go with the flow, and just do whatever you feel.” Reflecting on the response to her performance, Riddhima said she was grateful for the positive feedback she received. “Fortunately, a lot of people told me that I came across as very confident and natural. One of the nicest compliments I received came from a very old friend of my father’s, who is also from the industry. He told my mother, ‘Fish don’t have to be taught how to swim.’ I thought that was probably the biggest compliment I received.”