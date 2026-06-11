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Riddhima Kapoor recalls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s feedback after her debut: ‘Be yourself’
Riddhima Kapoor opens up about the response to her performance from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her acting debut last month with the dramedy Daadi Ki Shaadi. The film also marked the return of her mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, who appeared on screen after a four-year gap. Now, Riddhima has opened up about stepping into acting and revealed that she received valuable advice from her family, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, and her mother.
‘Got acting tips from Ranbir-Alia’
In a conversation with ANI, she shared, “I got tips from my mother, from my brother, from Alia, they said be yourself, don’t overact, don’t underplay, just go with the flow, and just do whatever you feel.” Reflecting on the response to her performance, Riddhima said she was grateful for the positive feedback she received. “Fortunately, a lot of people told me that I came across as very confident and natural. One of the nicest compliments I received came from a very old friend of my father’s, who is also from the industry. He told my mother, ‘Fish don’t have to be taught how to swim.’ I thought that was probably the biggest compliment I received.”
She also reacted to the praise she received from Aamir Khan, who reportedly remarked after watching the film that she was better than Ranbir. Responding to the comparison, Riddhima said, “It is very kind as well, but there’s nothing like that. Ranbir is better, of course, but I tried.”
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‘Ranbir said I had great screen presence’
When asked about Ranbir’s reaction to her performance, she revealed that while they did not get much time to discuss the film in detail, he was supportive. “He said I had great screen presence. To be honest, after the promotions ended, we all went back to our lives. Ranbir got busy with his shoot, so I never really got the chance to sit down and discuss it with him.”
She added that Alia was equally encouraging. “But I did spend some time with Alia, and she told me, ‘You were very natural, and very confident for a debut film. Your screen presence was amazing.’ So those were the kinds of conversations that were happening, and of course, it felt very encouraging to hear that.”
Interestingly, Daadi Ki Shaadi was not just Riddhima’s debut film but also marked the screen debut of her daughter, Samara, who made a brief appearance in the song Senti. Earlier, while promoting the film, Riddhima had spoken about the moment and expressed her pride as a mother. “It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen,” she told SCREEN.
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