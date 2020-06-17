scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Riddhima Kapoor on Neetu Kapoor: We derive strength from each other

Riddhima Kapoor recently conducted an AMA session on Instagram where she was asked questions on her mother Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor among other things.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2020 10:53:13 am
riddhima and neetu kapoor Riddhima Kapoor takes a selfie with mother and actor Neetu Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/riddhimakapoor).

Daughter of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor recently conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. She answered fans’ questions on her mother’s (Neetu Kapoor) well-being, Ranbir Kapoor and fitness mantra.

When asked how she was faring in life

“I am well,” Riddhima simply replied to a follower’s query.

Inspiration

Riddhima stated that her mother and actor Neetu Kapoor was her constant source of inspiration.

On Neetu Kapoor’s well-being

When a follower asked about her mother Neetu Kapoor’s well-being, Riddhima said that they ‘derive strength from each other’ and are holding up just fine.

On her equation with brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima admitted that she and Ranbir Kapoor still fight a lot, just like any other siblings in the world.

Favourite work-out

Riddhima, who is a fitness enthusiast, said that her favourite way of working out was yoga.

On her nutritionist

Riddhima was also asked about her nutritionist, to which she responded with a simple, “My mother is my in-house nutritionist.”

Riddhima Kapoor’s father and renowned actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.

