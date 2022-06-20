Riddhima Kapoor heaps praise on JugJugg Jeeyo, mom Neetu Kapoor: ‘Ma, I am so proud of you’

Riddhima Kaoor has heaped praise on the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Ahead of its release on June 24, Riddhima got to watch a special screening and couldn’t get enough of her mother Neetu Kapoor returning to the screen. She took to her Instagram stories to leave an adorable message for Neetu and the team — the film stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

“You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you,” Riddhima wrote along with the film’s poster. Neetu reshared it in her stories with a “Thank you.”

Riddhima Kapoor shared this poster and message in her Instagram stories. Riddhima Kapoor shared this poster and message in her Instagram stories.

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The cast has been rigorously promoting the film on all platforms. Directed by Raj Mehta, it has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the sidelines of promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, Neetu told PTI, how still misses husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Recalling her first day of shooting for the movie, she said, “The first day I went on set, I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I’m sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough.”

Neetu Kapoor makes her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo. She was llast seen onscreen in Besharam (2013), that co-starred Rishi Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors.