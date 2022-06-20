scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Riddhima Kapoor heaps praise on JugJugg Jeeyo, mom Neetu Kapoor: ‘Ma, I am so proud of you’

Riddhima Kapoor wished the team of JugJugg Jeeyo post a screening. The film stars her mother Neetu Kapoor, along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 12:38:22 pm
jugjugg jeeyo poster neetu riddhima kapoorJugJugg Jeeyo releases on June 24. (Photo: Instagram/Riddhima Kapoor)

Riddhima Kaoor has heaped praise on the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Ahead of its release on June 24, Riddhima got to watch a special screening and couldn’t get enough of her mother Neetu Kapoor returning to the screen. She took to her Instagram stories to leave an adorable message for Neetu and the team — the film stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

“You were all SUPERB!! Fab Movie !!! JugJugg Jeeyo & Ma, I am so proud of you,” Riddhima wrote along with the film’s poster. Neetu reshared it in her stories with a “Thank you.”

Also read |Neetu Kapoor feels ‘lucky’ that Alia Bhatt has joined the family: ‘I feel the change in Ranbir also’
jugjugg jeeyo review riddhima kapoor Riddhima Kapoor shared this poster and message in her Instagram stories.

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The cast has been rigorously promoting the film on all platforms. Directed by Raj Mehta, it has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

On the sidelines of promoting JugJugg Jeeyo, Neetu told PTI, how still misses husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor. Recalling her first day of shooting for the movie, she said, “The first day I went on set, I also posted a picture that this was the first time I was stepping outside the house without him. I’m sure he was blessing me, making things easy for me. But to be honest, it was difficult to not act with him. It was tough.”

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Karan Johar says Bollywood would’ve been ‘lynched’ had it made KGF 2: ‘We’re not given any kind of leeway’

Neetu Kapoor makes her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo. She was llast seen onscreen in Besharam (2013), that co-starred Rishi Kapoor and her son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement