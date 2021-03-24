Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor wish Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘cutie patootie’ niece Samara on birthday, see photos

Alia Bhatt posted a lovely birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara, as she turned 10 on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia left an adorable message for Samara calling her “cutie patootie”. Alia is close to the family of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

“Happy birthday my cutie patootie!!! Sams a big girl now,” wrote Alia along with a photo of Samara. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor also shared a click presumably from Samara’s party last night. Her parents, mother Riddhima Kapoor and father Bharat Sahni are seen posing with the birthday girl and her cake too.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to wish Samara Kapoor. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to wish Samara Kapoor.

Samara’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor also wished the birthday girl in her Instagram stories. Samara’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor also wished the birthday girl in her Instagram stories.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima shared a series of clicks with Samara, apart from a video where the birthday girl is thanking everyone. In her caption, she wrote, “To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl – You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam ♥️ May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess #samaraturns10 ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Kareena Kapoor , Samara’s aunt, posted this wish in her Instagram stories.

Riddhima shared a video of her daughter Samara where the latter is thanking everyone for wishing her. “Overwhelmed with all the love, affection & good wishes ! Thank you Instafam! Love Samara,” Riddhima wrote as the caption, from Samara’s side.

Riddhima shared dozens of pictures from the birthday party last night. Samara’s aunt and actor Kareena Kapoor also wished her in her Instagram stories.

In the meantime, uncle Ranbir Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, continues to be under treatment.