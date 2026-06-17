Ricky Kej on staying away from mainstream music: ‘Your art defines you as a person’

Three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, known for acclaimed albums such as Winds of Samsara, Divine Tides and Police – Beyond Borders, graced the 14th edition of The Indian Express series Expresso. During the conversation moderated by Suanshu Khurana, Kej reflected on his conscious decision to stay away from mainstream music and instead pursue a path that aligns with his artistic values.

‘Your art defines you as a person’

Speaking about why mainstream music never appealed to him, Ricky Kej said, “I was never keen on doing any kind of mainstream form of music, for various reasons. Many times, whether it’s art, finance, painting, sculpture, music, dance, filmmaking, a lot of these artists are not making the art that they themselves consume, or the kind of art that they themselves love. And I did not want that to happen to me.”