Ricky Kej on joining CBFC: ‘Protecting children does not mean sanitising cinema for adults’

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej is a part of the newly reconstituted Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He recently weighed in on the recently revised guidelines, which expand the age-based certification of films, following the amendments to the Cinematograph Act 2023 in May last year.

Ricky Kej on filtering cinema for children

For Ricky Kej, the expanded age classifications could help reduce the need for cuts while giving parents greater clarity about what their children watch. “My priority, at least my personal priority on the board, will be to ensure that these classifications are applied accurately, so that parents are empowered to make informed choices and hopefully, we lessen the need to actually edit or cut content meant for mature audiences,” argued Ricky, who has extensively made music primarily designed for children, which has allowed him to “care very deeply about the impact on young minds.”