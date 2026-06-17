Ricky Kej’s grandfather was an Olympic cyclist banned by British for hoisting Indian flag

Ricky Kej has done India proud by winning three Grammy Awards over the years. At the 14th edition of The Indian Express series Expresso held in Bengaluru, Ricky pointed out that he isn’t the first person in his family to create history and make their nation proud. While no one even in his extended family was a musician, he was very close to his maternal grandfather, Jankidas Mehra, who was a cyclist, actor, and journalist.

When Jankidas Mehra was banned by the British

Talking about his grandfather Jankidas Mehra, Ricky Kej said, “He started off his career as an Olympic cyclist. He participated in the Berlin Olympics, and won multiple medals in the British Empire Games. That’s what the Commonwealth Games was known as back then. He was supposed to unfurl the British flag there because we were still under the British rule.”