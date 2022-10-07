scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha’s royal entry to Afreen Afreen has Ali Fazal beaming with love, watch video

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's new video from their Lucknow reception is nothing short of dreamy with Richa's graceful entry.

Richa Chadha ali fazalRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a reception in lucknow. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding week has been nothing but dreamy. From a glamorous cocktail and sangeet to a regal wedding, they added a dash of royal flair to the festivities as they celebrated their love. The couple recently hosted a reception in Lucknow and Richa’s entry in an all-ivory ensemble to the reception is winning hearts on the internet. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

In the video shared by a paparazzi account, Richa is seen walking towards Ali, who was looking dapper in an ivory traditional attire. On their Instagram account, the couple has posted a number of pictures of themselves dressed in royal regalia, and friends in the industry have praised  the couple, calling them a “sight to behold.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The reception in Lucknow was hosted by Ali’s family and it started with a power-packed  Qawwali performance by the Sabri Brothers. Ali was beaming when Richa entered to the tune of Afreen Afreen, and he could not take his eyes off of his bride. It was a perfect setup to celebrate love, family and friendship.

Richa and Ali have been legally married since 2020. A statement of theirs read,  “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai.”

