Richa Chadha starrer short film 55 km/sec to release on Disney+ Hotstar

Filmmaker Arati Kadav’s sci-fi short film 55 km/sec will be debuting on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.
Featuring Richa Chadha, the film is based on Cargo director’s script. She shot it during the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.
The movie will also release on ShortFilmWindow, an OTT platform founded by Kadav.
View this post on Instagram
The short film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid that’s about to hit earth.
“I am thankful to Disney + Hotstar and ShortFilmWindow for showering the film with love. The film is called 55 km/sec which is the speed at which the asteroid is making its way to earth,” Kadav said in a statement.
“As we’ve all acclimated to the new normal, the short film was a fun exercise. My team and I saw it as work to cheer ourselves up. Our virtual set was bubbling with new energy. This was a memorable experience for us and I hope the audience showers us with as much love,” she added.
55 km/sec was earlier released internationally on Amazon Prime Video US and UK.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.