Richa Chadha-starrer Shakeela to hit theatres this Christmas

The biopic of adult star Shakeela, featuring Bollywood actor Richa Chadha in the titular role, will have a theatrical release in multiple languages this Christmas.

The makers announced the film’s release date along with a new poster featuring Richa. Shakeela was supposed to arrive in theatres earlier this year but had to wait it out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new poster of Shakeela shows Richa Chadha in a saree, with a gun in her hand. In the background, there are allusions to her epithet of a box office queen, along with obscene words related to her body, religious affiliation and skin colour. The film, written and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, aims to explore Shakeela’s world beyond her erotic image and stardom.

Calling the film his passion project, Lankesh said that Shakeela will broaden the view of aspiring actors about the world of movies.

“I have known Shakeela since 2003 when I worked with her. Her rags-to-riches story caught my attention. I did some extensive personal interviews with her and came to know so much about the person that she is behind that image of a star. And I knew that it is only Richa who can nail the part. This film will help youngsters who aspire to be part of the film industry understand that there is more to the overlying glitz and glamour,” the director said in a statement.

Shakeela also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai. The film is produced by Sammy Nanwani and Sahil Nanwani.

Shakeela will see a box-office clash with Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984.

