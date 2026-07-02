Richa Chadha slams trolls for attacking Dia Mirza over son’s plastic remarks

Richa Chadha has come out in defence of fellow actor Dia Mirza after the latter faced backlash over her recent remarks on a podcast. On the podcast All About Her, Dia revealed that her five-year-old son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi schooled a coconut water delivery vendor for bringing the coconuts to their home in a plastic bag. “Plastic is not allowed in this house,” said Dia’s son, following in her footsteps of being a UNICEF celebrity advocate.

Richa Chadha took to her X handle on Thursday and spelled out all the positive contributions Dia Mirza has made towards the environment over the years. “Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses,” she pointed out.

Richa added that Dia, under her production house One India Stories, produced a “lovely short on the climate”, which is all set to screen at the film festival, PardaFaash, in Mumbai this Friday. “Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na,” wrote Richa.

Richa Chadha also underlined that Dia Mirza gifted her 1100 trees after her wedding with Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal in 2020. Dia also inspired Richa to gift 1100 trees to the press after her daughter Devi was born in 2024, also attaching photos of the trees to her post on X. “She doesn’t own a Jaguar LOL, I have only seen 2 electric cars ever,” added Richa, responding to the online trolls who called out Dia’s hypocrisy for using a fuel-run luxury car while advocating environment-friendly issues.

Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up ? (Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!) Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual, brain-dead suspects, there’s also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles… https://t.co/HuTslyx3jY pic.twitter.com/Pk1iuoBm2c — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 2, 2026

Richa Chadha further defends Dia Mirza

“And if she was imperfect in the past, oh please forgive her dear kind lord, show mercy,” added Richa. “Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day – than YT bloggers (who could well give Perez Hilton a run for his money) or arguably you – do in a whole year,” she said, while responding to an X user.

“Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them. However, they will do as they must regardless of you because that’s their unwavering purpose,” wrote Richa.

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This wasn’t the only remark by Dia that stirred a social media debate. She also linked climate change to patriarchy. After being trolled for her allegedly unfounded claims, Dia put out a video on social media, doubling down on her stance. “Climate justice and gender justice are inseparable, we cannot build a sustainable future on a foundation of inequality,” said the actor.