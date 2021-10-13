Richa Chadha attacks troll who said her marriage with Ali Fazal would end up like Aamir Khan’s: ‘Are you losing your mind?’

Richa Chadha recently took on a Twitter troll who claimed her marriage with actor and partner Ali Fazal will not last. The troll had asked Richa when she is taking a divorce from Ali, as her marriage with him wouldn’t last long, just like Aamir Khan’s didn’t.

Richa clapped back at the troll by asking him about how jobless and frustrated he would have to be to put out such a tweet. Writing in Hindi, she mentioned in a tweet, “Forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one would marry you willingly? You clearly don’t have the looks, smartness, and on top of that, you are poor too? In your case, the bride side would have to ask for a dowry. Your mother would have had to switch from LPG to a mere stove. Greetings, aunty. Why have you brought such a devil-son into this world? This kind of jobless person can only dare to open his mouth here, on a social media platform.”

More from Entertainment | When BTS’s Jimin felt jealous of Jin for his looks, would starve himself

A screenshot of Richa Chadha’s tweet. A screenshot of Richa Chadha’s tweet.

Richa and Ali Fazal met on the sets of the 2013 movie Fukrey. They were supposed to tie the knot last year in April. However, the pandemic played a spoilsport. Later in the year, Ali’s mother passed away.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about why their relationship faces so much scrutiny from the public, Richa had said, “I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices.”

On the work front, Richa was last seen in Voot series Candy.