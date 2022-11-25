Richa Chadha shrugs after Galwan tweet controversy, shares PM Modi’s statement about India-Pak diplomacy

Seemingly in response to her now-deleted tweet about the Galwan clash, actor Richa Chaddha shared a statement purportedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about finding a peaceful resolution to conflict with Pakistan.

“Exactly,” she tweeted, along with a shrug emoji. The comments were originally made by Modi in a message to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019. Khan had tweeted then, “I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that the people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.”

Richa attracted the ire of a section of social media, as well as the entertainment industry, after reacting to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, about the army always being ready to take back territories in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Galwan says hi,” she had tweeted, making a reference to the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Kay Kay Menon expressed disappointment with Richa’s tweet, and called for unanimous support for the armed forces.

In an apology, Richa had written, “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.” She had also tagged her lawyer, Saveena Bedi.

Bedi defended her client’s comments and wrote in a tweet, also quoting the PM, “The tweet was not a comment on fitness/valour. Our army is always ready for sacrifice. Making up such news and then highlighting Pakistani reaction can amount to warmongering. ‘This century is not about wars, but about settling disputes through dialogue’ Resp. PM.” Modi said words to this effect at the recent G20 Summit in Bali, when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today’s era ‘must not be of war’.