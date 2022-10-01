Richa Chadha showers love on to-be husband Ali Fazal in photos from cocktail party: ‘I hide YOU in my eyes’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities are all about colour, glitz, fun and dance. The couple is creating many unforgettable memories with their friends and family members ahead of their D-day. They will be tying the knot on October 4 in Mumbai. On Friday, Ali and Richa hosted a cocktail party.

At the bash, Richa opted for a golden saree. She completed her look with a big necklace and tied her hair in a ponytail. Ali was wearing a heavily-embroidered sherwaani. While sharing the pictures on social media, Richa wrote, “‘I hide YOU in my eyes’~ Rumi #RiAli blessed.” Ali Fazal also shared the same set of photos with a white heart emoji in the caption.

As the photos were shared online, the couple’s friends expressed their love. Sonakshi Sinha commented on Ali’s post, “Congratulations you two ❤️” Vasan Bala called the pictures ‘dazzling’. Esha Gupta, Dino Morea, Mukesh Chabbra, Gul Panag and several others left heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Gajraj Rao also congratulated Richa and Ali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Before the cocktail party, Richa and Ali hosted a mehendi and sangeet ceremony where they let their hair down and danced together on the song “Ambarsariya”. A few pictures from their sangeet ceremony were shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedd__wishes (@wedd__wishes)

Sharing the pictures from the sangeet, Richa wrote, “Mohabbat Mubarak”. “Tumko bhi…,” Ali captioned, sharing the same set of photographs.

After their wedding on October 4, the couple will host a big post-wedding reception on October 5 for their friends from the film fraternity in Mumbai’s The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old venue that once used to be a mill.