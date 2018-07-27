Shakeela biopic first look: Richa Chadha dons a saree

Richa Chadha’s first look from her Shakeela biopic is out. Richa Chadha’s first look from her Shakeela biopic is out.

Richa Chadha is all set to star in the biopic of south Indian adult star Shakeela. Shakeela started her career during the 1980s but shot to fame after starring in the 2000 Malayalam film Kinnara Thumbikal. Richa has been roped in to play the star and like always, Richa has left no stone unturned in prepping for the film. A few days ago, she met with Shakeela to learn more about her so she could add authenticity to the character when it comes alive on screen.

Richa Chadha’s first look as Shakeela is now out and the actor looks graceful in a white and gold saree. The shoot for the film is already underway in Tirthahalli, Karnataka.

Here are pictures of Richa Chadha’s first look as Shakeela:

Richa shared, “The challenge for the look of the film but also a good one is that the story traces the journey of Shakeela’s younger days to her becoming a popular figure. Thus, the looks span over years and years and with each passing time her look changed and thus to show that is challenging but also for me as an actor it’s gratifying that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready.”

The Shakeela biopic is being directed by Indrajit Lankesh and will trace the life of the superstar who ruled the industry for over two decades.

