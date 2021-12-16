Richa Chadha recalls being lied to by roommates who gave her wrong address for where auditions were being held

Actor Richa Chadha has never minced words when it comes to expressing her opinions about the film industry. She has offered unfiltered opinions on nepotism, the insider-outsider debate and has even suggested what should change about the industry to make it a better place. While some outsiders have claimed they were betrayed in the industry, Richa has said she never felt that way. She also spoke about having two personas–one in real life and another on Twitter.

The actor, who can be seen in the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge, told RJ Siddharth Kanan in an interview that she hasn’t been ‘betrayed’ by the industry since she has ‘no expectations’ from anyone.

The actor agreed that people in the industry have a habit of lying, but that is only because it is a competitive place and it is hard to get an opportunity. She recalled how two girls living in the same house as her wouldn’t ever share the correct address of place where the auditions were happening. But, Richa “never took it to heart” as she said she understands.

In the same interview, Richa spoke about giving it back to trolls on social media. She said that her “Twitter persona is very different from (her) real persona.” Richa Chadha said that in real life, she is quite ‘mellow’ and doesn’t like to pick fights. But sometimes she feels the need to set an example for the ‘badtameez’ people. “I like to be thought of as a no-nonsense person, it makes my life simple, especially in this industry, so I don’t mind,” she said.

Richa had a busy 2021. She starred in three streaming projects–Candy, Lahore Confidential and Inside Edge 3–and a film, Madam Chief Minister. She also announced her production company, Pushing Buttons Studio, with partner Ali Fazal. They will soon start working on the third Fukrey movie.