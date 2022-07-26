Richa Chadha recalls almost interviewing Abhay Deol as a magazine intern: ‘I was working with him six months later’

Actor Richa Chadha recalled the time she was interning at a magazine, and was offered the chance to interview Abhay Deol. Only some months later, she had become an actor, and went on to make her debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! starring none other than Abhay.

In an appearance on Mashable’s Bombay Journey, Richa spoke about her years of struggle, and said that there was a time when she wanted to become a journalist or photographer. It was while she was interning at a men’s magazine that she came close to interviewing Abhay, who was making huge leaps in his career.

She said, “I think even Abhay doesn’t know that I once called him for an interview, saying, ‘Sir, we want to do a fashion feature with you’. He’d done a couple of popular films by then, like Socha Na Tha and Ahista Ahista. And he was on his way up. He’d signed films like Dev D. He told me, ‘I have several films as the lead next year, give me a cover then, not now’. And I thought, ‘The guy has clarity’. Cut to six months later, I was working with him.”

Asked if she told Abhay this story on set, she continued, “I think everyone’s nervous on their first film, and I’d gone in with the impression that he’s Dharmendra’s nephew… He was very sweet. I had a good time on that film. I’m still friends with some of the other actors.”

Richa broke out with Anurag Kashyap’s crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur. She is also known for the Fukrey films, and the critically acclaimed drama Masaan. Most recently, she was seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder.