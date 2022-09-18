Richa Chadha pens hard-hitting note for people who call Bollywood rubbish, says boycott calls dislodge many from employment

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to pen a hard-hitting note defending the Hindi film industry. Reacting to how Bollywood is called ‘rubbish’ and the many boycott calls, the Fukrey actor mentioned how it’s meant to ‘dislodge people from their employment in the industry’.

Richa posted a video of her popping her head out of the car while driving through a busy road during the Ganpati celebrations. She added another clip from a film set as the team performed a simple puja of Lord Ganesha before kickstarting shoot.

Calling out people who call the industry ‘rubbish’, the actor captioned the video, “That’s me popping my head out after the (10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi) and that, with a quiet prayer is how we start shoot everyday in the Hindi film industry… prayers offered to the Vignaharta (Lord Ganesha). This is called “rolling Ganapati”, and ends with chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya. I wonder if people who call the Hindi film industry rubbish have ever been to a set and looked at the people who work there… looked them in the eyes and repeated bs…I highly doubt it.”

Addressing the boycott trends, she added that it affects the employment of many in the industry. As readers would know, recent films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Darlings, Raksha Bandhan, and Brahmastra had to face the brunt of negativity on social media. Richa wrote, “I believe some boycott type calls were made once again to dislodge people from their employment in the industry, I also believe the film has raked in plenty profits! Systems must break, be reimagined and transformed for sure. Everything will change soon. Chin up, head up and may the force be with us all.”

In conclusion, Richa Chadha added that she has not been active on social media lately because she’s busy with a ‘hectic dance shoot’. Hinting at her wedding with Ali Fazal, she added that ‘some personal preparations’ has also been keeping her busy.

While the couple is yet to announce a wedding date, Richa recently confirmed that the ceremony is set to take place in October. Sharing a GIF that read ‘New life loading’. She shared it with the caption, “Can’t wait for October… ”

Richa and Ali will be hosting their wedding celebrations in Mumbai and Delhi. It was previously reported that one of their functions will be held at the 110-year-old Gymkhana Club in Delhi. The couple had earlier planned to get married in April 2020 but postponed it as the country was under lockdown at the time.