Happy to be compared with Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture: Richa Chadha on Shakeela

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is gearing up to bring on screen the life of Malayalam adult star Shakeela in an eponymous biopic.

Richa Chadha will be seen next in Shakeela. (Photo: Richa Chadha/ Instagram)

Eight years ago, actor Vidya Balan stunned the audience with her portrayal of South Indian adult star Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. Now, Richa Chadha gears up to bring on screen the life of Malayalam adult star Shakeela in an eponymous biopic. The comparisons have already begun between Shakeela and The Dirty Picture, but Chadha is not bothered.

In fact, the actor embraced the comparisons made by a journalist at the launch of a special Shakeela calender on Thursday evening.

“The only similarity is that a biopic is made on a personality which society deems controversial, on an actor who everyone watches but doesn’t want to recognise. There are no more similarities but I understand people will compare the film to The Dirty Picture,” Richa Chadha said.

Chadha further said she is more than happy to be compared with Vidya Balan, whose work she admires.

“We can’t escape that comparison. I take it in the right spirit, that even if they are comparing they are doing with Vidya Balan. She’s a wonderful actor and Milan Luthria had made a good film. If people are comparing, let them. At least they aren’t comparing it with a bad film. We can’t escape it so we claim it,” she said.

