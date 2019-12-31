Richa Chadha: Finally doing the kind of work I always wanted to do

Richa Chadha starrer Inside Edge 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Richa Chadha starrer Inside Edge 2 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Richa Chadha did things which were poles apart in 2019. While the actor fought for a rape victim in courtroom drama Section 375, she tickled the funny bone of the audience with Amazon Prime Video’s One Mic Stand. Richa also reprised her role of Zarina Malik in Inside Edge 2.

2019 also saw Richa shooting for several projects which are currently in the post-production stage. Recalling her year, Richa said, “In 2019, I began learning a new form of dance. I learned how to ride a bike. I took music lessons, and I started to sketch again. These are the few artistic things I added to my skill set. And I think what changed me this year was a lot of reflection and inner work.”

“So, 2019 for me was busy. Full of travel, work and personal growth,” Richa Chadha added.

In the coming months, the actor will be seen as former adult film star Shakeela in a biopic. Many are also looking forward to her sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. Her delayed Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is also expected to release in 2020.

Richa Chadha further said, “I look forward to 2020. It’s the beginning of a new decade. I have my hands full of interesting work. I am finally able to do the kind of work I always wanted to do, and I am delighted about it. And I look forward to some changes in my personal life as well.”

