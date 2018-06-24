Richa Chadha wins outstanding achievement award at London Indian Film Festival

Richa Chadha honoured at the London Indian Film Festival Richa Chadha honoured at the London Indian Film Festival

Richa Chadha was honoured with an outstanding achievement award at the London Indian Film Festival for her performance in Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia. The actress is currently in London attending the ongoing London Indian Film Festival, where Love Sonia had its premiere. The film opened to packed audiences at the famous Leicester Square last evening and got a thunderous response.

“This was completely unexpected. I was overwhelmed with the response to the film and I am very happy that people knew, appreciated my work here in London. It was a humbling experience,” Richa said in a statement.

The plot of Love Sonia revolves around Sonia, a young village girl who is entrapped in the global sex trade. The film depicts her struggles in freeing herself and her sister from the vicious world of human trafficking. The lead role of Sonia is played by the newcomer, Mrunal Thakur. Other dazzling cast members in the film are Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Frieda Pinto, Demi Moore, Adil Hussain and Sai Tamhankar. The film is said to be a harrowing story depicting urban poverty and grim exploitation. It is also based on real incidents witnessed by Tabrez Noorani in LA. As he told The Guardian, he had been working on this project for a decade. The film is produced by David Womark.

Richa Chadha will soon start shooting for her next film which is the biopic Shakeela and will also start working on the second season of Amazon Primes Original Series Inside Edge.

