Monday, April 05, 2021
Richa Chadha injures foot, shares photo writing ‘fortitude’

As soon as Richa Chadha shared the picture of her injured foot, friends and fans stared writing concerned messages for her.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 5, 2021 12:23:02 pm
richa chadhaRicha Chadha 'stubbed her toe' leading to the painful injury. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha is in immense pain currently as the actor has injured her foot. The actor shared the X-Ray of her foot and also her bandaged foot on Instagram while writing ‘fortitude’ as the caption.

As soon as The Gangs of Wasseypur actor posted the picture, her friends and fans started writing concerned messages for her. Jackie Shroff, in his inimitable style wrote, “Hey get well soon Bhidu,” while actor Tillotama Shome replied, “Oh yaar :-((( heal well!!! Duas for being pain free soon.❤️”

Others like Neena Gupta, Shruti Seth, Gulshan Devaiah, Akshay Oberoi among more also posted heartwarming messages for Richa Chadha.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A doctor named Rajshree Sharad also posted in the actor’s comment box lauding her commitment. She wrote how Richa, even in immense pain after the accident, did not cancel her planned Instagram live with them. The Madam Chief Minister actor on the same live informed how she has ‘stubbed her toe and popped a painkiller’ before the conversation.

On the work front, last seen in London Confidential, Richa Chadha has been filming for a web series Six Suspects opposite Pratik Gandhi. She also has Fukrey 3 lined up while the actor recently announced her first production Girls Will Be Girls, with boyfriend Ali Fazal.

Talking about the film, the actor earlier in a statement said, “It’s honest awkwardness will make you chuckle, not weep. It’s full of relatable, lived-in episodes that one finds oddly satisfying – like popping a zit. The mother in our story routinely dodges the self-sacrificing stereotype of the typical Indian mom – she’s complicated, grey, and not a martyr,” the 34-year-old actor said in a statement. “The dynamic between mother and daughter is so under-explored in Indian and world cinema that the possibilities of Girls Will Be Girls presents are very exciting.”

